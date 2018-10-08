Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Monroeville

Monroeville looks to 'active transportation' future

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 12:30 p.m.
Monroeville’s meeting flier.
Monroeville officials are inviting the public to brainstorm ideas on how the municipality’s streets and parks could be friendlier to bicyclists and walkers.

The municipality will host a meeting starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 to allow for residents to share ideas with the Monroeville Active Transportation Committee.

Mayor Nick Gresock said he formed the committee aimed at implementing sidewalks, bike lanes and hiking trails throughout the municipality over the summer and held its first meeting in July or August. The committee includes municipal staff, Allegheny County representatives, community members and business owners, Gresock said.

The concept was part of the Turtle Creek Valley Council of Governments 10-year comprehensive plan between Monroeville, Wilkins and Churchill. The communities approved the plan in March.

Gresock said Monroeville’s streets were designed with vehicles in mind.

“We’re trying to retrofit walking, biking and pedestrians into that layout,” he said.

Gresock said the committee is looking for public input on specific places of interest that could accommodate either sidewalks, bike lanes or paths and trails.

“From there we’ll identify what we can do and what makes sense and what the public would like to see,” Gresock said, adding the committee will create a priority list based off what it hears at the Oct. 18 meeting.

The mayor said he hopes the project list, which would include costs, will be completed by December so that council can approve one at the beginning of 2019.

The 164-page plan between the three communities details trails, shared services, recreation, redevelopment and property maintenance connected to the three communities. The plan cost about $100,000, half of which was covered by a grant from Allegheny County. The rest of the cost was split between the three communities.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

click me