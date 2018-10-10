Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Monroeville

Halloween happenings set in Monroeville, surrounding area

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
Rosslyn Zeibak (left) and Diana Patterson (right) are pictured Oct. 28, 2017 enjoying their hot dogs at the Penn Hills Halloween in the Park event.
Here is a roundup of Halloween events happening around the area.

Monroeville:

  • Trick or treat, 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
  • The Monroeville Library will host a “Hocus Pocus” Halloween party from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Oct. 27. There will be free popcorn and ice cream. All are welcome to watch the classic film “Hocus Pocus.” No registration required.
  • The library also will host a trick-or-treat event for children age 12 and under from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Penn Hills:

  • Trick or treat, 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
  • There will be a free “Halloween in the Park” event from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at 90 Colorado St. There will be Halloween themed activities and children will be judged and awarded for their costumes.
  • The Penn Hills Library will host a Halloween story hour from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29. It will be for children ages 3 to 6, who are encouraged to wear costumes and participate in a parade through the library. Register in advance by calling 412-795-3507.

Plum:

  • Trick or treat, 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
  • The Plum Library will host a “Ghostbuster Lock Up” event for children in grade 5 and up from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25. There will be pizza, slime and games. Register online at plumlibrary.org. Call 412-798-7323 for more information.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

