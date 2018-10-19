Monroeville Boy Scout troop to hold meeting on admitting girls

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Monroeville Boy Scout troop will host an informational meeting and training session in October for families whose daughters wish to join.

Troop and Pack 143 leaders will run the session from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 28, at Gateway Middle School, 4450 Old William Penn Highway.

The meeting is part of Boy Scouts of America’s campaign launched in May, “Scout Me In,” a national effort to include girls in the century-old organization.

Scouts BSA — previously dubbed The Boy Scouts — reported more than 3,000 girls nationwide signed up during early enrollment before the full launch of the organization’s new vision.

“The BSA’s mission is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law. We are excited to announce that our Cub Scouting program is now open to boys and girls,” reads the group’s website.

The Oct. 28 meeting will teach those interested how girls ages 6 to 11 can join Cub Scouts Packs. Girls age 11 to 17 will learn how to join Scouts BSA Troops.

Training also will be available to adults interested in volunteering with the group.

Leaders from Monroeville’s Troop and Pack 143 were not immediately available for comment.

