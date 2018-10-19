Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Monroeville Boy Scout troop to hold meeting on admitting girls

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, 10:06 a.m.
Scouts BSA “Scout Me In” campaign art.
Scouts BSA “Scout Me In” campaign art.

Updated 7 hours ago

A Monroeville Boy Scout troop will host an informational meeting and training session in October for families whose daughters wish to join.

Troop and Pack 143 leaders will run the session from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 28, at Gateway Middle School, 4450 Old William Penn Highway.

The meeting is part of Boy Scouts of America’s campaign launched in May, “Scout Me In,” a national effort to include girls in the century-old organization.

Scouts BSA — previously dubbed The Boy Scouts — reported more than 3,000 girls nationwide signed up during early enrollment before the full launch of the organization’s new vision.

“The BSA’s mission is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law. We are excited to announce that our Cub Scouting program is now open to boys and girls,” reads the group’s website.

The Oct. 28 meeting will teach those interested how girls ages 6 to 11 can join Cub Scouts Packs. Girls age 11 to 17 will learn how to join Scouts BSA Troops.

Training also will be available to adults interested in volunteering with the group.

Leaders from Monroeville’s Troop and Pack 143 were not immediately available for comment.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me