Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Monroeville to host 49th annual tree lighting Tuesday at Old Stone Church

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Jocelyn Williams find the perfect spot for her ornament on Nov. 21, 2017 on Monroeville’s Christmas tree outside the Old Stone Church on Stroschein Road.
Lillian Dedomenic | Tribune-Review
Jocelyn Williams find the perfect spot for her ornament on Nov. 21, 2017 on Monroeville’s Christmas tree outside the Old Stone Church on Stroschein Road.

Updated 50 minutes ago

As Light Up Night in Pittsburgh gears up for Friday night, Monroeville is preparing for its own tree lighting event.

Monroeville will sponsor its 49th annual tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Old Stone Church on Stroschein Road.

The free event will feature carols sung by the Monroeville Chorus, an appearance by Santa and candy for children.

Connie McClain, a member of the Monroeville Historical Society, said the chorus will give a 30-minute presentation and then children will be invited to decorate the tree outside.

“When they come back in, Santa will be there and they can sit and talk with him,” she said.

The event will wrap up around 8:30 p.m., McClain said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me