Monroeville to host 49th annual tree lighting Tuesday at Old Stone Church

As Light Up Night in Pittsburgh gears up for Friday night, Monroeville is preparing for its own tree lighting event.

Monroeville will sponsor its 49th annual tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Old Stone Church on Stroschein Road.

The free event will feature carols sung by the Monroeville Chorus, an appearance by Santa and candy for children.

Connie McClain, a member of the Monroeville Historical Society, said the chorus will give a 30-minute presentation and then children will be invited to decorate the tree outside.

“When they come back in, Santa will be there and they can sit and talk with him,” she said.

The event will wrap up around 8:30 p.m., McClain said.

