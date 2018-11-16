Gun show returns to Monroeville Convention Center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Showmasters Gun Show returns to the Monroeville Convention Center just in time for holiday shopping.

Tickets are still available for the weekend of Dec. 1-2 event at 209 Mall Blvd.

Doors will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $11. Children younger than 12 get in free.

Hundreds if not thousands are expected to purchase, trade and sell guns, ammunition and related merchandise over the two-day event.

Items include handguns, shotguns, rifles, holsters, safes, antique pistols, swords, knives, militaria of all wars and training opportunities.

Showmasters was last in Monroeville in October.

More information is available at showmastersgunshows.com.