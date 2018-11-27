East Suburban Artists League to host multimedia art show through December

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The East Suburban Artists League will kick off an annual month-long multimedia art show with a reception in December in Upper Burrell.

Members from the East Suburbs will have their work on display at the Penn State New Kensington Art Gallery from Dec. 3-29. The group will hold an artist’s reception event from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7.

There is no cost for the reception or to visit the college’s art gallery.

The show will feature artwork created by ESAL member artists who choose their entries. Mediums of artwork will vary from oil paintings to acrylic and watercolor to fine crafts in fiber and wood.

Many of the pieces will be marked for sale.

The art gallery, at 3550 Seventh Street Road in Upper Burrell, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The art gallery will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

For information call 724-334-6056 or visit ESALart.org.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.