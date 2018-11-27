Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Monroeville

Student Transportation of America to sponsor new Gateway scoreboard, contract renewed

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 3:54 p.m.
Gateway High School
Gateway High School

Updated 17 hours ago

Student Transportation of America, Gateway School District’s bus services company, will sponsor the purchase of a new scoreboard for the high school stadium.

The commitment from STA was announced the same day Gateway’s school board renewed the company’s contract through June 2026 at a Nov. 20 meeting. STA, which has a school bus garage in Trafford, has provided the district with bus services for over 20 years.

The school board had voted to buy a $300,000 scoreboard in April but reneged in June after residents called it a frivolous purchase. Instead, officials opted to repair the old scoreboard and to wait for sponsors to volunteer to fund its replacement.

Since the district announced at an agenda setting meeting in mid-November that STA agreed to donate $315,000 for the purchase of a scoreboard, some residents have taken to social media to question if the renewed contract and the scoreboard purchase are linked.

School Director Rick McIntyre rejected the notion.

“The scoreboard is out of the contract. That was totally separate,” he said after the meeting.

The district’s current contract with STA was set to expire at the end of 2020.

Paul Fichner, vice president of STA’s operations and business development, said it’s typical to renegotiate a contract early. However, Fichner said he could not pinpoint how much the new contract was worth.

“We cannot give specifics on the contract amount because it varies based on the number of routes, length of routes, extracurricular activities, etc.,” Fichner said in an email.

The district paid STA $3.9 million during the 2017-18 school year, said board member Mary Beth Cirucci, citing information from the district’s business manager, Paul Schott.

The contract calls for rate hikes of 4 percent in year one, 3.5 percent in year two, 3 percent in year three and 2.5 percent in years four through seven.

The contract also reflects a total of 61 vehicle purchases over the seven-year contract. STA also agreed to install a GPS tracking system in all its vehicles servicing Gateway.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

