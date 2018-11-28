Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville

Gateway group sponsoring event about fair trade on Dec. 14

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 4:27 p.m.
Coffee beans.
Submitted
Coffee beans.

Updated 17 hours ago

A Gateway School District group will host a night of free coffee and learning about Fair Trade in December.

Gateway Interact Club will host the 15 th annual Coffee-for-a-Change event starting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at North American Martyrs Church in Monroeville, at 2526 Haymaker Road.

The purpose of the event, said Shawn Whelan, is to celebrate fair trade.

“Coffee is one of the most widely traded commodities in the world,” Whelan said, adding that coffee farmers in South and Central America, as well as Africa, suffer from poor trading conditions.

The event, he said, was created by a former Gateway student, Lauren Jacobson Spokane, in 2003 to raise money for fair trade organizations. This year, Whelan said he will sell coffee from Equal Exchange of Boston, and Building New Hope of Pittsburgh – both fair trade organizations that work with coffee farms around the world.

“We get our coffee from them and I sell it really cheap,” he said. “When you buy the coffee, you’re supporting cooperatives that these guys have set up.”

During the event, students will play live music and give speeches during its intermission, Whelan said.

Whelan said adults are encouraged to donate $3 to be a spectator and students are asked to donate $2. Coffee will be for sale in 12-ounce packs, both in whole-bean form or ground. It will be $8 for one pack, $15 for two packs and $21 for three packs.

“It’s fun. We’re helping the cause. Any coffee we sell, I also try to send an additional donation to the co-ops,” Whelan said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me