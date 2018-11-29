Drug, theft cases recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville
Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.
Held for court
- Joseph Veltre, 31, of Penn Hills on charges of possession of controlled substances, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection. Charges were filed Sept. 22.
- Radiha Harris, 23, of Oakmont on charges of retail theft. Charges were filed May 25.
- Derrick Hart, 49, of Pittsburgh on charges of retail theft. Charges were filed Sept. 17.
- Nicolo Bertoluzzi, 24, of Monroeville on charges of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Sept. 22.
Waived to court
- Vincent Scala, 39, of Monroeville on charges of possession of instruments of a crime, criminal mischief, driving with a suspended license and criminal attempt - criminal trespass. Charges were filed Nov. 14.
- Brandon Rush, 20, of Pittsburgh on charges of possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed March 11.
- James Jones, 31, of Pittsburgh on charges of driving with a suspended license, harassment, fleeing or attempting to elude officer and six counts of recklessly endangering another person. Charges were filed Aug. 23.
