Monroeville

East Suburbs students cycle to top spots on mountain bike team

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 8:57 p.m.
Cody Pivirotto, a Plum Senior High student and Pittsburgh East Composite MTB Team member, races his mountain bike in a state series race in October. Pivirotto, who is in 10th grade, finished second overall in the series.
Submitted
Several students on the Pittsburgh East Composite Mountain Bike Team finished in top spots after the group’s third season.

Overall, the team of about 30 middle- and high school students from Monroeville, Plum, Murrysville, Hempfield and Greensburg finished second in the state, said James Pottinger, the team’s head coach.

His team is part of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League, which was founded in 2015 and has 31 teams and hundreds of racers across the state.

The team also was recognized for reaching nearly 500 hours of trail work at Boyce Park mountain biking trails. The team earned the most points in the state for its volunteerism at the county park.

“We had a really strong group this year,” Pottinger said, adding that six of the riders ranked among the top in the state.

Pottinger said one of the athletes — his daughter, Riley — became a state champion this year. She is a junior at Franklin Regional.

Cody Pivirotto, a sophomore at Plum Senior High, finished in first place in the state finals race and in second place overall in the state series.

Pottinger said the team started with eight students and has grown to nearly 28 in the past three seasons. New riders can join the team for $75, and scholarships are available for bikes and helmets. Riders can participate in individual races for $40 per race.

Membership on the team includes a team jersey, training and support from the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, discounts at local bike shops and other perks, according to the team’s website.

“We’re definitely always looking for more kids to get on bikes,” Pottinger said. “That’s our main emphasis.”

For more information, check out the team’s website at pgheast mtb.com .

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

