DUI, theft cases recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville
Updated 3 hours ago
Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.
Held for court
- Seth Repko, 37, of Youngstown on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed Oct. 25.
- Jennifer Ruffin, 32, of Penn Hills on charges of theft by deception, conspiracy and retail theft. Charges were filed Oct. 12.
- Matthew Moore Jr., 23, of Pittsburgh on charges of retail theft and resisting arrest. Charges were filed Nov. 20.
Waived preliminary hearings
- David Donofrio, 51, of Pitcairn on charges of defiant trespass. Pitcairn police filed the charges Oct. 15.
- Michael Lynch, 41, of North Versailles on charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Pitcairn police filed the charges May 30.
- Teela Madden, 26, of Plum on charges of terroristic threats and fleeing or attempting to elude officers. Charges were filed Nov. 3.
- Bradford May, 37, of Somerset on charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license, careless driving, reckless driving and exceeding maximum speed limits. State police filed the charges Oct. 4.
- Brandon Haddaway Sr., 33, of Monroeville on charges of driving under the influence and parking improperly on two way highways. Charges were filed Sept. 4.