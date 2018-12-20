Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Monroeville

DUI, theft cases among recent Monroeville police investigations

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 7:27 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Monroeville police filed the following charges Dec. 7-14 in District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst’s office:

  • Nicholas Gage, 26, of Monroeville with retail theft. Charges were filed Dec. 7 in connection with an incident along the 4000 block of Monroeville Boulevard.
  • Collin Conners, 25, of Wall with retail theft. Charges were filed Dec. 9 in connection with an incident along the 400 block of Mall Circle Drive.
  • Jeffrey Lockard, 67, of Pittsburgh with terroristic threats, possession of prohibited offensive weapons, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Charges were filed Dec. 10 in connection with an incident along the 4200 block of Northern Pike.
  • Kelly Metz, 48, of McKeesport with driving under the influence. Charges were filed Dec. 14 in connection with an incident at Northern Pike and Mosside Boulevard.
  • Delryce Roberts-Bey, 28, of Verona with access device fraud. Charges were filed Dec. 14 in connection with an incident along the 3900 block of William Penn Highway.

  • Jason Fogle, 38, of Monroeville with driving under the influence and accident involving damage to unattended vehicle/property. Charges were filed Dec. 14 in connection with an incident along the 4600 block of Nancy Drive.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

