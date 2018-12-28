Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Monroeville

Delayed Monroeville Library elevator project to be complete 'sooner rather than later'

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, 11:30 a.m.

When construction began on the Monroeville Library’s long-awaited elevator in June, the director was hopeful it would be completed by September.

When that time came and went, the new deadline became Dec. 1, when the library hosted a private party to show appreciation for its many donors who helped make the project a reality.

“We would have liked it to have been a grand opening (party),” Library Director Nicole Henline said.

As the project still is under way, the event became a “thank-you” to the library’s donors who collectively raised about $60,000 in 2016. The library itself set aside $40,000 for the project, and the rest came from a $100,000 state grant in March.

Henline said the delay was due to unpredictable weather, an unforeseenconcrete foundation found during excavation and demolition of the pre-existing lift.

The crew, from Masco Construction, had to lay concrete in sections instead of all at once, Henline said. She said the change of plans did not affect the $200,000 budget.

“They’re moving forward. They’ve been here almost every day since the beginning of December. The elevator is on site. It will be sooner rather than later,” she said.

The library’s hours have not changed during construction.

“They’ve been very considerate of the fact we’re still running a library. And they’ve kept it as clean as possible and blocked off the work area so dust doesn’t get in the main part of the library,” Henline said. “It has made the children’s room noisy at times, but it’s been fairly easy going.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

