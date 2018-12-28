Former Westinghouse HQ in Monroeville sold

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The property that once housed Westinghouse Electric Co.’s headquarters in Monroeville has sold again.

According to real estate records, the previous owner — LSREF4 Rebound LLC — sold the 138-acre property at 4350 Northern Pike for nearly $18.3 million to two separate companies Nov. 30.

A company called 4350 Propco LLC bought a portion of the property for $17.8 million, and NT Steeltown DevCo LLC bought another portion for $500,000.

LSREF4 Rebound LLC bought the property for $15.2 million in 2015 and put the property up for sale in 2017, according to county real estate records.

Attempts to reach the new owners regarding information about any plans for the site were unsuccessful.

The site has 503,000 square feet of office space and parking for 2,100, according to a real estate listing. The listing indicates there are seven spaces available in the site’s two, four-story buildings for a total of 275,333 square feet.

Bank of New York Mellon is a current tenant at the site, along with AmeriSource Bergen and Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center.

Representatives of those businesses could not immediately be reached for comment.

In its heyday, the Westinghouse Electric Co. headquarters had two office complexes in Monroeville and employed around 3,000 people. The offices moved to Cranberry Township in 2010.

