Gateway's 'Safe School Community Meeting' rescheduled for Feb. 12

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A community meeting for Gateway’s safety practices has been rescheduled for Feb. 12.

The district’s “Safe School Community Meeting” will be at 6 p.m. in the high school’s large group instruction room. The meeting will be before the school board’s agenda setting meeting, according to the district’s website.

It was originally scheduled for Jan. 17 at Gateway Middle School but was canceled due to inclement weather.

The meeting will offer the community a chance to hear district officials discuss how a state law will lead to district-wide safety updates like implementing metal detectors and other measures.

Aside from updating parents on the new mandates, the meeting also will give them the opportunity to ask questions about the district’s metal detection pilot program, which is scheduled to roll out in March at Gateway Middle and High schools.

The high school will get six units while the middle school is slated to get four. The district made the $25,000 purchase through the School Safety and Security Grant Program, which was made available in December. District officials have said they plan to eventually use metal detectors in all buildings.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.