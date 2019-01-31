Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Monroeville

DUI, theft cases recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 8:27 p.m.

Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

  • Rodney Smith, 31, of West Mifflin on charges of theft by deception, conspiracy and access device used to obtain property/services. Charges were filed Sept. 5.
  • Michael Cruse, 23, of Pitcairn on charges of burglary, reckless endangerment of inhabited buildings, simple assault, aggravated arson, criminal mischief and three counts of arson - danger of death or bodily injury. Pitcairn police filed the charges Jan. 6.
  • Tobias James, 36, of Verona on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of weapon, simple assault, resisting arrest and aggravated assault. Charges were filed Jan. 12.
  • Justin Carter, 20, of Port Wentworth, Ga. on charges of access device used to obtain property/services, unlawful use of a computer and theft of property. Charges were filed Jan. 7.
  • Bruce Dieffenbach, 32, of Monroeville on charges of simple assault. Charges were filed Jan. 18.

Waived preliminary hearings

  • Zachary Bradley, 26, of Monroeville on charges of recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. Allegheny County police filed the charges Nov. 19.
  • Scott Stallworth, 35, of Pitcairn on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license. Charges were filed Nov. 27.
  • Brandy Shirey, 35, of Monroeville on charges of driving under the influence. Charges were filed Oct. 21.
  • Christopher Torrance, 33, of Belle Vernon on charges of possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness. Charges were filed Nov. 27.
  • Francis Lodovico, 57, of Murrysville on charges of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and failure to stop at red signal. Charges were filed Sept. 25.
  • Robert Berneche, 57, of Plum on charges of driving under the influence and disregard traffic lane. Charges of Sept. 24.
  • Darcie Speigle, 42, of Delmont on charges of driving under the influence and failure to stop at red signal. Charges were filed Aug. 23.
  • Joseph Snyder, 37, of Ashville on charges of driving under the influence, disregard traffic lane and careless driving. State police filed the charges Sept. 10.
  • Allison Pittler, 29, of Greensburg on charges of driving under the influence, disregard traffic lane and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. Charges were filed Sept. 24.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

