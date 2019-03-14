Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
DUI, drug cases recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville
Monroeville

DUI, drug cases recently handled by Judge Herbst in Monroeville

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, March 14, 2019
Monroeville District Court Judge Jeffrey Herbst handled these cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

  • Michael Warnick, 51, of North Versailles on charges of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitcairn police filed the charges Feb. 22.
  • Rodlyn Dunson, 42, of Pittsburgh on charges of driving under the influence and disregard traffic lane. State police filed the charges Nov 27.
  • Charlene Thompson, 51, of Pittsburgh on charges of theft by unlawful taking, six counts of conspiracy and 16 counts of retail theft. Charges were filed Dec. 22.
  • Tyreace Platt, 24, of Pitcairn on charges of possession of firearm prohibited, possession of controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitcairn police filed the charges Jan. 24.

Platt went before the judge on another case. Charges of possession of firearm prohibited were held for court. Pitcairn police filed the charges Jan. 23.

Waived preliminary hearings

  • Thomas Domke, 55, of Plum on charges of possession of controlled substances. State Attorney General’s Office filed the charges March 11.
  • Malcom Dunem, 19, of Monroeville on charges of possession of firearm with altered manufacturer number, simple assault, strangulation and harassment. Charges were filed March 1.
  • Jason Fogle, 38, of Monroeville on charges of driving under the influence. Charges were filed Dec. 14.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Monroeville
