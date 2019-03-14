Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Monroeville adds $500,000 to road repair program | TribLIVE.com
Monroeville

Monroeville adds $500,000 to road repair program

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, March 14, 2019 9:29 a.m
876788_web1_monroevillesign
Monroeville’s municipal building

About an hour ago

Monroeville council wants more road work to be done this year.

Council members on March 12 unanimously approved the addition of $500,000 from the fund balance to its road work program, bringing the total amount to be earmarked for paving and other road repairs to $1.5 million.

The original resolution called for $1 million.

Councilman Ron Harvey made the suggestion to add more money to the program.

“We need to keep going forward like we did last year,” he said.

Council allocated $1.8 million to road work in 2018. The municipality’s fund balance heading into 2019 was $8.1 million.

Code officer and engineer Paul Hugus and Manager Tim Little have said the municipality is behind with maintaining its 110 miles of roads and 34 parking lots.

Immediately after Harvey made the suggestion, deputy mayor Greg Erosenko asked council to consider adding another $1 million to the road work program, which would have brought the total to $2 million. Other council members said that would be too much.

“I’ll go with the majority. I’m just throwing that out there, just for the fact that everybody sitting up here and watching on TV and here in this audience knows, we have a lot of road repair to get done,” Erosenko said. He eventually conceded to the $500,000 addition.

Councilman Steve Duncan said he was concerned with the hasty decision.

“I don’t understand the way it’s being presented. It should have been brought up at budget time, or whatever. But all of a sudden, we come down to a vote for $1 million and now we want to make it $1.5 million,” he said.

The same 50 roads and one parking lot on a municipal list from the engineer’s office will receive repairs, but the additional money will provide for more work. Little said he did not know how many more miles the money will cover.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | Monroeville
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.