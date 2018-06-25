Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Local winners chosen in PBS Kids Writers Contest

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, June 25, 2018, 5:09 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Students from all over Western Pennsylvania were recognized for their creativity as winners in WQED's PBS Kids Writers Contest.

Last month, the public was invited to vote for the “Reader's Choice Winner” from 26 finalists selected from more than 1,000 entries received for this year's contest throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and New Jersey. 5,882 votes were submitted online via the portal, a record number.

Below are winners in each category:

• Kindergarten: Elijah Wharton, Hampton, first place; Jett Hoover, Murrysville, second place; McKenna Duzyk, Pittsburgh, third place; David Magbagbeola, McDonald, honorable mention.

• First grade: Aarav Partiban, Pittsburgh, first place; Jaivik Raval, Sewickley, second place; Harris Wannous, Bethel Park, third place; Olivia Anderson, Bethel Park, honorable mention.

• Second grade: Brycen Filus, Turtle Creek, first place; Rocco Romano, Venetia, second place; Christian Palmer, Venetia, third place; Lily Haberman, Hampton, honorable mention.

• Third grade: Amelia Conklin, Sewickley, first place; Adele Stamenov, Bethel Park, second place; Waverly Cohen, Turtle Creek, third place; Leo Muffi, Eighty Four, honorable mention.

• Fourth grade: Clare Troll, Somerset, first place; Xerin Qireyffah, Pittsburgh, second place; Zoe Wolfe, North Canton, Ohio, third place; Bayleigh Lowe, Amity, honorable mention.

• Fifth grade: Elly Strittmatter, Bridgeville, first place; Caitlin Joyce, Pittsburgh, second place; Kyra Bobolsky, Pittsburgh, third place; Marielle Wilson, Irwin, honorable mention.

• STEM: Jaivik Raval of Sewickley, Connor Dickey of Pittsburgh and Melanie Brown of Hampton.

All of the winners' stories are available to read and listen to via WQED's Writers Contest page at: Writeonkids.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me