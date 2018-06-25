Local winners chosen in PBS Kids Writers Contest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Students from all over Western Pennsylvania were recognized for their creativity as winners in WQED's PBS Kids Writers Contest.

Last month, the public was invited to vote for the “Reader's Choice Winner” from 26 finalists selected from more than 1,000 entries received for this year's contest throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and New Jersey. 5,882 votes were submitted online via the portal, a record number.

Below are winners in each category:

• Kindergarten: Elijah Wharton, Hampton, first place; Jett Hoover, Murrysville, second place; McKenna Duzyk, Pittsburgh, third place; David Magbagbeola, McDonald, honorable mention.

• First grade: Aarav Partiban, Pittsburgh, first place; Jaivik Raval, Sewickley, second place; Harris Wannous, Bethel Park, third place; Olivia Anderson, Bethel Park, honorable mention.

• Second grade: Brycen Filus, Turtle Creek, first place; Rocco Romano, Venetia, second place; Christian Palmer, Venetia, third place; Lily Haberman, Hampton, honorable mention.

• Third grade: Amelia Conklin, Sewickley, first place; Adele Stamenov, Bethel Park, second place; Waverly Cohen, Turtle Creek, third place; Leo Muffi, Eighty Four, honorable mention.

• Fourth grade: Clare Troll, Somerset, first place; Xerin Qireyffah, Pittsburgh, second place; Zoe Wolfe, North Canton, Ohio, third place; Bayleigh Lowe, Amity, honorable mention.

• Fifth grade: Elly Strittmatter, Bridgeville, first place; Caitlin Joyce, Pittsburgh, second place; Kyra Bobolsky, Pittsburgh, third place; Marielle Wilson, Irwin, honorable mention.

• STEM: Jaivik Raval of Sewickley, Connor Dickey of Pittsburgh and Melanie Brown of Hampton.

All of the winners' stories are available to read and listen to via WQED's Writers Contest page at: Writeonkids.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.