Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
5 killed, others wounded in Maryland newspaper shooting; suspect arrested
Murrysville

Franklin Regional educators recognized for efforts to build, augment teaching skills

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 5:07 p.m.
From the left, Stefanie Guffey, Linda Brecht, Megan Melucci and Tracy Martin.
Submitted photos
From the left, Stefanie Guffey, Linda Brecht, Megan Melucci and Tracy Martin.
Linda Brecht
Submitted photo
Linda Brecht
Stefanie Guffey
Submitted photo
Stefanie Guffey
Tracy Martin
Submitted photo
Tracy Martin
Megan Melucci
Submitted photo
Megan Melucci

Four teachers from Franklin Regional School District were recognized DENny Awards by the Discovery Educator Network (DEN) for their efforts to grow their professional learning community.

• Megan Melucci (Heritage Elementary School) was recognized in the “Expertise” category for her contribution to the success of local, national, or global Discovery Education communities through sharing her deep or unique expertise and skills with others.

• Stefanie Guffey (Franklin Regional High School) was recognized in the “Leadership” category as an educator who models and supports the overall mission of the DEN in leading opportunities for others to learn, share, and connect.

• Linda Brecht (Sloan Elementary School) and Tracy Martin (Heritage Elementary School) were both recognized in the “Rising STAR” category as educators who are new to the Discovery Educator Network and have demonstrated leadership in sharing resources with others.

Established in 2009, the annual DENny Awards recognize Discovery Educators who have contributed to the growth of community through teaching or leading. 2018's award categories included expertise, creativity, leadership, involvement, rising star and community collaborator. Inspired by Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and like-minded organizations to captivate students, empower teachers and transform classrooms with customized solutions that increase academic achievement.

Franklin Regional officials introduced DEN's Ambassador Program for the 2017-18 school year, training participants on integrating digital media in the classroom and providing a platform for them to share those strategies with fellow teachers.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me