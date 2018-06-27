Franklin Regional educators recognized for efforts to build, augment teaching skills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four teachers from Franklin Regional School District were recognized DENny Awards by the Discovery Educator Network (DEN) for their efforts to grow their professional learning community.

• Megan Melucci (Heritage Elementary School) was recognized in the “Expertise” category for her contribution to the success of local, national, or global Discovery Education communities through sharing her deep or unique expertise and skills with others.

• Stefanie Guffey (Franklin Regional High School) was recognized in the “Leadership” category as an educator who models and supports the overall mission of the DEN in leading opportunities for others to learn, share, and connect.

• Linda Brecht (Sloan Elementary School) and Tracy Martin (Heritage Elementary School) were both recognized in the “Rising STAR” category as educators who are new to the Discovery Educator Network and have demonstrated leadership in sharing resources with others.

Established in 2009, the annual DENny Awards recognize Discovery Educators who have contributed to the growth of community through teaching or leading. 2018's award categories included expertise, creativity, leadership, involvement, rising star and community collaborator. Inspired by Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and like-minded organizations to captivate students, empower teachers and transform classrooms with customized solutions that increase academic achievement.

Franklin Regional officials introduced DEN's Ambassador Program for the 2017-18 school year, training participants on integrating digital media in the classroom and providing a platform for them to share those strategies with fellow teachers.

