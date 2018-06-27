Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Hitch up the wagon and join 'Pioneer Camp' next month in Murrysville

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 10:57 p.m.
Sharon Parker, a member of the Murrysville Historical Preservation Society, portrays an 18th Century housewife at the Sampson Clark Toll House, where the Murrysville Recreation Department's 'Pioneer Camp' will be held July 16-20, 2018.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Sharon Parker, a member of the Murrysville Historical Preservation Society, portrays an 18th Century housewife at the Sampson Clark Toll House, where the Murrysville Recreation Department's 'Pioneer Camp' will be held July 16-20, 2018.

Updated 21 hours ago

Children are invited to learn about life two centuries ago at the Murrysville Recreation Department's Pioneer Camp, set for July 16-20 at the historic Sampson Clark Toll House.

Campers will help “Mr. Nate” and “Professor Dansford” uncover what is causing strange disturbances at the house, discovering history with a theatrical and interactive storyline that progresses throughout the camp.

Camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $160. Campers are asked to bring a lunch and water bottle.

Organizers are also seeking volunteers age 13 and older to help with the camp.

Register online at MurrysvillePArecreation.com under “Online Registration.”

For more, call 724-327-2100, ext. 131.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

