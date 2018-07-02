Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Wetlands walk will put the wild on display in Murrysville

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, July 2, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Above, the Eastern bluebird, one of many that can be found in the wetlands area at Murrysville Community Park.
COURTESY DAVE BROOKE
Above, the Eastern bluebird, one of many that can be found in the wetlands area at Murrysville Community Park.

Updated 5 hours ago

Nature enthusiasts will have a chance to learn about the wide variety of animals in the Murrysville Community Park's wetlands at a July 14 guided walk.

Naturalist Susan Miller of Plum will lead the 10 a.m. guided walk through wetlands at the park, 4056 Wiestertown Road in Murrysville.

In addition, Pennsylvania Game Commission Game Warden Mike Papinchak will host a talk about bluebirds, and will bring bluebird box kits for participants to assemble at home. Jeff Hunt will give a presentation on purple martins, and Miller will discuss gardening for butterflies and birds along with Friends of Murrysville Parks President Pia Van de Venne.

Walk participants will gather at the wetlands pavilion on Wiestertown Road.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me