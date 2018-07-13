Murrysville council approves concept for 'destination playground'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Murrysville council’s vision for a “destination playground” at Murrysville Community Park will start becoming a reality later this year, following its approval of a conceptual layout on July 11.

Council members mixed and matched several elements from the Playworld company to try and give children a wide variety of options that is not focused on a specific theme.

“I don’t think this crosses the line into ‘over-engineering’ and dictating fun,” Councilman Loren Kase said. “It’s a little bit out of our comfort zone and little more modern-looking, but just as a side note, I showed these (options) to several kids between ages 3 and 9, and every one of them chose (this option).”

The conceptual layout includes multiple slides, swings, two multi-level features and several standalone elements. The playground will be situated between the park’s upper ball fields and the Rotary Miracle Field Complex.

Council members opted to remove a Conestoga-style wagon, and will replace it with a netted climbing feature from an alternate Playworld conceptual layout.

With more than $200,000 in additional funding from a utility easement that runs through the park, council was able to expand both the budget and the playground itself. It is now closer to 8,000 square feet than the originally planned 5,000.

“I’m not crazy about this more-modern option, but I do like the climbing net parts,” Brockway said.

Councilwoman Jamie Lee-Korns agreed.

“I think it offers kids something that we don’t offer at our other parks,” she said.

The upgrades will also include a splash park with several water features.

Chief Administrator Jim Morrison said site work will begin in August or September, and the playground equipment would be delivered in six to eight weeks.

“I would think we’re going to be into late fall at the earliest, and possibly spring depending on the availability of the installers,” Morrison said.