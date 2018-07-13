Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Murrysville council approves concept for 'destination playground'

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 13, 2018, 12:15 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Murrysville council’s vision for a “destination playground” at Murrysville Community Park will start becoming a reality later this year, following its approval of a conceptual layout on July 11.

Council members mixed and matched several elements from the Playworld company to try and give children a wide variety of options that is not focused on a specific theme.

“I don’t think this crosses the line into ‘over-engineering’ and dictating fun,” Councilman Loren Kase said. “It’s a little bit out of our comfort zone and little more modern-looking, but just as a side note, I showed these (options) to several kids between ages 3 and 9, and every one of them chose (this option).”

The conceptual layout includes multiple slides, swings, two multi-level features and several standalone elements. The playground will be situated between the park’s upper ball fields and the Rotary Miracle Field Complex.

Council members opted to remove a Conestoga-style wagon, and will replace it with a netted climbing feature from an alternate Playworld conceptual layout.

With more than $200,000 in additional funding from a utility easement that runs through the park, council was able to expand both the budget and the playground itself. It is now closer to 8,000 square feet than the originally planned 5,000.

“I’m not crazy about this more-modern option, but I do like the climbing net parts,” Brockway said.

Councilwoman Jamie Lee-Korns agreed.

“I think it offers kids something that we don’t offer at our other parks,” she said.

The upgrades will also include a splash park with several water features.

Chief Administrator Jim Morrison said site work will begin in August or September, and the playground equipment would be delivered in six to eight weeks.

“I would think we’re going to be into late fall at the earliest, and possibly spring depending on the availability of the installers,” Morrison said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me