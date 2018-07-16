Fall registration open for Murrysville Area Soccer Association

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Murrysville Area Soccer Association (MASA) is now taking registrations for the 2018 fall season. Boys and girls with birth dates in 2014 and older are eligible to participate. Players of skill levels are welcome.

“Soccer is a great activity for children because it’s fun, great exercise, and teaches the importance of working together as a team,” said MASA President Larry McShea.

MASA offers both in-house programs and a travel program. The in-house program includes U6 (under 6) and U8 age groups and an Eagles program for U10 thru U14 players. The Eagles program has been expanded this season to include U12 and U14 age groups for players interested in a less-competitive level of play, according to Doug Phillips, MASA’s in-house program director.

The association’s travel program is run by Dave Paterline and has teams ranging from U10 up through U16. Teams play against other community teams that are typically within a one-hour drive of Murrysville. Fall 2018 openings are limited.

Player and coach development for MASA is under the direction of Josh Lorenz. This fall the “Feet First” program, which offers professional skills training, will be open to all U6 and U8 players at no additional cost beyond the basic registration fee. The Franklin Regional High School Soccer Program has also been supporting MASA by hosting soccer skills clinics for MASA players and sponsoring a “MASA Day” at the high school stadium.

The fall session starts at the end of August and runs through early November. No games are scheduled on Labor Day weekend.

All in-house games and home travel games are played at Murrysville Community Park. For information on how to register and contact information for Phillips and Paterline, see Murrysvillesoccer.org. Registrations after July 28 will be assessed a late fee.

