Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Fall registration open for Murrysville Area Soccer Association

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, July 16, 2018, 9:57 a.m.
The U10 Murrysville boys soccer team won its host tournament June 10 at Murrysville Community Park. The team includes, from left, coach Ryan Silvis, Brendan Yohe, Finn Barnes, Dominic Mansour, Ethan Cartwright, Sean Cartwright, Tyler Pechar, Andrew Silvis, Siddarth Ramineni and coach Tommy Pechar.
Submitted photo
The U10 Murrysville boys soccer team won its host tournament June 10 at Murrysville Community Park. The team includes, from left, coach Ryan Silvis, Brendan Yohe, Finn Barnes, Dominic Mansour, Ethan Cartwright, Sean Cartwright, Tyler Pechar, Andrew Silvis, Siddarth Ramineni and coach Tommy Pechar.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Murrysville Area Soccer Association (MASA) is now taking registrations for the 2018 fall season. Boys and girls with birth dates in 2014 and older are eligible to participate. Players of skill levels are welcome.

“Soccer is a great activity for children because it’s fun, great exercise, and teaches the importance of working together as a team,” said MASA President Larry McShea.

MASA offers both in-house programs and a travel program. The in-house program includes U6 (under 6) and U8 age groups and an Eagles program for U10 thru U14 players. The Eagles program has been expanded this season to include U12 and U14 age groups for players interested in a less-competitive level of play, according to Doug Phillips, MASA’s in-house program director.

The association’s travel program is run by Dave Paterline and has teams ranging from U10 up through U16. Teams play against other community teams that are typically within a one-hour drive of Murrysville. Fall 2018 openings are limited.

Player and coach development for MASA is under the direction of Josh Lorenz. This fall the “Feet First” program, which offers professional skills training, will be open to all U6 and U8 players at no additional cost beyond the basic registration fee. The Franklin Regional High School Soccer Program has also been supporting MASA by hosting soccer skills clinics for MASA players and sponsoring a “MASA Day” at the high school stadium.

The fall session starts at the end of August and runs through early November. No games are scheduled on Labor Day weekend.

All in-house games and home travel games are played at Murrysville Community Park. For information on how to register and contact information for Phillips and Paterline, see Murrysvillesoccer.org. Registrations after July 28 will be assessed a late fee.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me