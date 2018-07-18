Delmont will borrow $30,000 to expand summer paving program
Delmont officials voted 5-1 to take out a 1-year, $30,000 loan to expand the borough’s summer paving program.
The program will include West Pittsburgh Street from the Murrysville line to Harrison Avenue; East Pittsburgh Street from Overly Lane to the Salem Township line; and Delmont Avenue between Fairview Avenue and School Street.
Councilman Stan Cheyne voted against the borrowing.
The loan comes at a 5.85 percent interest rate and will be repaid at about $2,560 per month, according to council President Andy Shissler.
Borough road work this summer will also include a $15,900 contract with Russell Standard Corporation for 30,000 feet of crack-sealing work, approved at council’s June meeting.
The borough will spend nearly $214,000 on road improvements this year.
