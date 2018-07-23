Monarch release delayed at Delmont library

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the past two years, the annual release of monarch butterflies, raised inside the Delmont Public Library, has been a beautiful, fun event for parents, children and other library patrons.

This year, if it had been done on the scheduled date — today, Monday — it would be pretty underwhelming.

“So… our 115 butterflies are still in their chrysalises,” librarian Denni Grassel wrote in an email Sunday morning. “We tried keeping the library at 80 degrees, misting them every two hours. We even tried bribing them with chocolate — all to no avail.”

The release event has been re-scheduled for 6 p.m. July 30 in the butterfly garden behind the library, 77 Greensburg Street in Delmont.

The event is open to the public.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.