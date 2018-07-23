Franklin Regional senior competes for Miss America's Outstanding Teen title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“Outstanding” was already an appropriate way to describe Cecilia Petrush of Murrysville: she is a theater student at Stage Right School of the Performing Arts in Greensburg, a dance student at Donna’s School of Dance in Murrysville and a vocal student with two private instructors.

Following last month’s pageant in Fox Chapel, she is also Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen 2018, crowned at Shady Side Academy’s Hillman Center. Petrush is taking part in the preliminary competition this week for the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2019 in Orlando, with the final competition coming up on July 28.

Petrush’s platform is “Refashioning Lives — What You Can Share, They Can Wear.” She is a regular volunteer at the YWCA Thrift Store in Greensburg and has organized drives for winter clothing, prom- and work-wear.

Through her Miss America’s Outstanding Teen website , she is also raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. She has raised more than $12,000 so far and is among the top five pageant-participant fundraisers.

Petrush performs with friends in local band Out of Orbit, and is also a cantor at Mother of Sorrows Church in Murrysville.

