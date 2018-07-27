Franklin Regional parking passes available for 2018-19 school year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Franklin Regional officials have announced the lottery system for senior parking passes as well as the availability of athletic parking passes.

• 2018-19 seniors are asked to return student parking pass applications by Friday, Aug. 3, in order to be eligible for the lottery to award passes for the 2018-19 school year.

The names of those chosen in the lottery will be posted to the high-school office front door on Aug. 10 after 2 p.m. Passes can be picked up beginning Aug. 13 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the office.

• The FR athletic department is also selling a limited number of reserved parking passes for the 2018 football season for $25.

In addition, an athletic sports pass can be purchased for $20 by students and adults.

Passes can be purchased from the athletic office at the high school.

The high school is at 3210 School Road in Murrysville.

For more, call 724-327-5456, ext. 5003 or 5004.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.