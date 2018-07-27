Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Franklin Regional parking passes available for 2018-19 school year

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, July 27, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
Franklin Regional's Stephen Johns runs the outside of Upper St. Clair's defense Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 during WPIAL football playoffs at Upper St. Clair High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional officials have announced the lottery system for senior parking passes as well as the availability of athletic parking passes.

• 2018-19 seniors are asked to return student parking pass applications by Friday, Aug. 3, in order to be eligible for the lottery to award passes for the 2018-19 school year.

The names of those chosen in the lottery will be posted to the high-school office front door on Aug. 10 after 2 p.m. Passes can be picked up beginning Aug. 13 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the office.

• The FR athletic department is also selling a limited number of reserved parking passes for the 2018 football season for $25.

In addition, an athletic sports pass can be purchased for $20 by students and adults.

Passes can be purchased from the athletic office at the high school.

The high school is at 3210 School Road in Murrysville.

For more, call 724-327-5456, ext. 5003 or 5004.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

