Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Murrysville Swim Club team finishes fourth perfect season in a row

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, July 27, 2018, 5:27 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Finishing the summer swim season with a perfect record is great.

For Murrysville Swim Club member Maya Clark, it’s a familiar feeling: she is finishing her final run with the MSC swim team having achieved perfect seasons the past four years in a row.

“I’ve enjoyed the past 11 years so I’m glad I could end on a good note,” said Clark, 18.

Coach Mark Spinola has not lost a single dual meet since taking over as coach four years ago. He credited the size of the team — 160 swimmers – as a big part of its success and this year’s 9-0 record.

“There’s a lot of mentorship that goes on between the older and younger kids,” said Spinola, who is also an assistant coach for the Franklin Regional varsity swim team.

Clark said one of her favorite parts of this past year has been helping younger swimmers.

“I got pretty close with a lot of them,” she said.

This year’s team has 35 swimmers age 8 and under, “and they’re pretty good, too,” Spinola said. “I think that’s where some other teams struggle, is they don’t always develop their younger swimmers.”

One of those younger swimmers, 14-year-old Owen Holm, has certainly developed: he beat his own 50-meter freestyle record three times this season.

“I feel like I’m getting better every season,” said Holm, who has been on the MSC team for the past five years. “I want to continue that and try to get to a very high level, and earn a Division I scholarship to swim.”

The team practices daily, and their divisional meets in the Eastern Swim Association pit them against not just swim teams from Monroeville and Penn Hills but also from their own backyard.

“The MSC-(versus-Meadowink Swim Club) meet is a big deal for everyone, and it’s one of my favorite events of the year,” Spinola said. “They’re right over the hill. We have a big pancake breakfast that morning, and you can’t find a place to park.”

With 160 swimmers, though, even practice can sometimes be a challenge.

“With our 9-to-12-year-old age group, there were days when we had 67 kids at that practice,” Spinola said. “That’s ten kids per lane. So you want to have a coaching strategy that lets you have a good practice, but also be safe.”

For more on the MSC, see their website .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me