Murrysville consumer advocate named AARP 'Volunteer Superstar'

Murrysville consumer advocate and AARP volunteer Mary Bach has been named one of AARP’s quarterly “Volunteer Superstars.”

Bach leads AARP Pennsylvania’s Consumer Issues Task Force, which has hosted more than 1,100 consumer protection programs statewide in the past decade, and she recently testified before the U.S. Senate’s Special Committee on Aging.

She was recognized earlier this summer by Gov. Tom Wolf at the state Capitol for her work to educate consumers. She appears in a monthly “Scam Watch” segment at Fox 43 TV in Harrisburg and hosts her own YouTube series reviewing popular scams and how to prevent them.

“I am truly grateful to AARP for giving me the opportunity to do presentations about issues that can make a difference in someone’s life,” Bach said. “AARP’s anti-fraud messages may be even more important than the national AARP Office realizes.”

Bach was one of 12 “Superstar Volunteers” chosen nationwide.

