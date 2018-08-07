Five Guys in Murrysville to close on Aug. 12

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Murrysville residents will have to venture outside the municipality soon if they want to snack on free peanuts while they wait for a burger.

The Five Guys off of William Penn Highway will close on Aug. 12, according to a sign posted outside the fast-food restaurant.

“We just had too many repair issues,” said general manager Patty Ruefle. “They figure the Monroeville store would pick up most of our business.”

The Murrysville location has about 16 employees.

“They’re allowed to transfer to any other location they wanted,” Ruefle said. “They could pick the store were all given the option.”

Five Guys has nearby locations in Monroeville and North Huntingdon.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.