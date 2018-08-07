Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

'Taste of Murrysville' fashion show will highlight local businesses

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 6:18 p.m.

In an effort to highlight their “Love Your Local” slogan, members of the Murrysville Economic & Community Development Corporation will host a “Taste of Murrysville” fashion show on Aug. 23 at Franklin Regional Middle School.

MECDC Executive Director Jill Cooper said research has shown residents are more than willing to support local business.

“They are likely to purchase local products if they are of equal quality and similar price, and easy to find,” Cooper said. “Spending a little more for a product or service actually costs less in the long run because it helps save local jobs and maintain home values.”

The second annual show will open the MECDC’s “Love Your Local” weekend, featuring fashions and accessories, hair and makeup accessories and food, all from local boutiques, shops and restaurants.

Live music will be provided by the Franklin Regional Senior High School Band’s flute trio, and students from Donna’s Dance Studio will perform to kick off the show.

MECDC President Chuck Hergenroeder said the group’s partnership with Murrysville council is helping “to create business districts that offer unique personalities while providing exciting options for residents to live, work and play.”

Tickets are $20 and are available online at MECDC.com .

For more, email jill@mecdc.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

