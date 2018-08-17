Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Franklin Regional bus, homeroom assignments can be found online this year

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
Newlonsburg Elementary School in Murrysville
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Newlonsburg Elementary School in Murrysville

Updated 3 hours ago

Franklin Regional parents will have to go online to check their child’s transportation and homeroom assignments for the 2018-19 school year.

This year, the district has elected to provide families with their child’s transportation and homeroom assignment information electronically. The information can be found by logging into the Home Access Center on eSchool.

If families do not have an account with eSchool, they can go to Franklinregional.k12.pa.us to find information on creating an account.

Families are also encouraged to visit the Home Access Center to update all of their contact information on eSchool so district officials can reach out to them now and during the school year using email, phone, and text messages. Franklin Regional families are asked to continue to check their child’s transportation information in eSchool daily, through the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.

FR officials noted that changes may be made to transportation schedules as the district continues to receive new enrollments daily and bus schedules change.

If a child receives alternate transportation — defined as a student being transported to or from a location other than their home — families will be receive a letter in the mail with transportation arrangements.

Letters will be mailed no later than today, Friday.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

