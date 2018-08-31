Christmas at Salem Crossroad Pilgrimage committee will meet next month

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Christmas at Salem Crossroads Pilgrimage board will hold its next meeting Sept. 25 at the Delmont Public Library.

The meetings are open to the public, however only board members are able to vote.

Monthly meetings are on the fourth Tuesday of the month, with the exception of February and the summer months.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 77 Greensburg Street.

Future meetings will be Oct. 23 and Nov. 27.

For more on this year’s pilgrimage, see DelmontPilgrimage.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.