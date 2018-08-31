Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pittsburgh diocese places 3 priests on leave following sexual abuse allegations
Murrysville

Rotary's low-country boil brings a Southern staple to Delmont

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 12:33 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Swapping smoked sausage for student scholarships is not a bad deal at all.

That’s why the Murrysville-Export Rotary will host its 12th annual Low-Country Boil to benefit its student scholarship fund from 3 to 7 p.m., Sept. 9 at Newhouse Park in Delmont.

“It’s an event that’s very different for people,” said Rotarian Nick Dorsch. “You dump it on the table and there’s no silverware.”

A Southern staple, the low country boil brings together seafood, starch and corn, boiled with Cajun spices and served in a heap.

“It’s a very interactive event,” Dorsch said. “Everybody’s just having fun regardless of whether they know the people at their table or not.”

Tickets are $30 (children under 6 are admitted free) and includes corn on the cob, smoked sausage, red potatoes, shrimp, crab legs, beer, wine, soda and water.

Tickets are available in advance or at the event, and the afternoon will feature music in addition to the food.

The Rotary typically gives our between $4,000 and $5,000 in scholarships annually.

The park is on Newhouse Park Road, off of Stotler Road in Delmont.

For more, call 412-817-7878 or 412-558-4552 or see Murrysville-ExportRotary.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

