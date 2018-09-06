Murrysville artist will discuss her love of nature, watercolors at library gallery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While they aren’t portraits of bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens, Murrysville artist Barbara Jewell will still be showcasing “A Few of My Favorite Things” in an exhibit this month at the Murrysville Community Library.

The exhibit, titled in reference to the “Sound of Music” tune, is a selection of 30 watercolor originals and prints representing some of Jewell’s personal favorites, several of which have been juried into national shows, and many that received awards at the local and regional levels. The library’s exhibit regularly features members of the East Suburban Artists League .

“One of the things I try to do in my painting is often to picture very ordinary things, like a Queen Anne’s Lace, and show it in a way that makes people look at it and say, ‘Wow, I never saw that before.’”

The painting, which essentially shows Queen Anne’s Lace from an ant’s perspective looking up, makes the plant into a towering kaleidoscope of green ribbons and white patterns.

The natural world serves as inspiration for much of Jewell’s work.

“I painted a dahlia that’s in the show, which I saw up in Alaska,” she said. “It was literally the size of a dinner plate and just so beautiful.”

Sometimes a memory will inspire a painting.

“My dad had taken a picture of me and my brother holding hands and walking down a trail in Cook’s Forest,” she said. “I was just struck by that, wondering what my father was thinking when he looked at that scene.”

Works in the exhibit date back as far as 2001, when Jewell began focusing more on her artwork.

Since 2002, she has been juried into the Pittsburgh Watercolor Society, Associated Artists of Pittsburgh, and was awarded “Signature Membership” in the PA Watercolor Society. She has also been an exhibiting member of the Latrobe Art Center for the past eight years, and is an active member of the East Suburban Artists League.

“I have been blessed with wonderful new friendships and connections with others who have taught, guided and encouraged me in pursuing what was my ‘first love’ so many years ago, and which has become a rewarding and fulfilling new chapter in my life,” Jewell said.

A “Meet the Artist” reception will be held at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 24 at the library, 4121 Sardis Road in Murrysville. It will include an informal talk by Jewell discussing her artistic motivation and her choice to work primarily in watercolors.

The exhibit is open through Sept. 30.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.