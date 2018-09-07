Apple'n Arts officials seek entries for Apple Bake Contest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As the weather begins to cool, ovens will begin to warm as potential entrants road-test their recipes for the Apple’n Arts Festival’s annual Apple Bake Contest.

Festival officials are accepting entries for the contest, which will be at 11 a.m., Oct. 7 at the festival, on the Shields Farm in Delmont.

This year’s contest features seven categories: Pies (one or two crust, crostadas), breads (quick breads, scones, muffins), cake (cakes, cupcakes, cheesecake), dessert (tarts, strudel, crisps, cobblers), cookies, specialty (candied or caramel apples, candy, chutney/salsa, jam, spread, butter) and gluten-free and/or sugar-free.

Each category will also have three age divisions: 9 to 13, 14 to 17, and 18 and older. Prizes will be awarded for first through third place and best-of-show.

Fresh, uncanned apples and homemade pastry dough/crust must be used for all recipes, and entrants are permitted one recipe per category. Entries are due by Oct. 5 via the website or by mail to Delmont Apple’n Arts Festival - Apple Bake Contest, PO Box 336, Delmont, Pa., 15626.

For additional rules, or to register a recipe, see the Apple Bake Contest page at DelmontApplenArts.com.

