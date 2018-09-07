Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Apple'n Arts officials seek entries for Apple Bake Contest

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
Above, entries in a previous Apple Bake Contest at the Apple’n Arts Festival, held in October in Delmont.
As the weather begins to cool, ovens will begin to warm as potential entrants road-test their recipes for the Apple’n Arts Festival’s annual Apple Bake Contest.

Festival officials are accepting entries for the contest, which will be at 11 a.m., Oct. 7 at the festival, on the Shields Farm in Delmont.

This year’s contest features seven categories: Pies (one or two crust, crostadas), breads (quick breads, scones, muffins), cake (cakes, cupcakes, cheesecake), dessert (tarts, strudel, crisps, cobblers), cookies, specialty (candied or caramel apples, candy, chutney/salsa, jam, spread, butter) and gluten-free and/or sugar-free.

Each category will also have three age divisions: 9 to 13, 14 to 17, and 18 and older. Prizes will be awarded for first through third place and best-of-show.

Fresh, uncanned apples and homemade pastry dough/crust must be used for all recipes, and entrants are permitted one recipe per category. Entries are due by Oct. 5 via the website or by mail to Delmont Apple’n Arts Festival - Apple Bake Contest, PO Box 336, Delmont, Pa., 15626.

For additional rules, or to register a recipe, see the Apple Bake Contest page at DelmontApplenArts.com.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

