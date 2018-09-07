Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
E.C. Cruisers event will benefit county children's bureau Christmas fund

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
Albert Murphy, of Greensburg, stays out of the slight rain that passed through by sitting passenger in his 1947 Dodge truck during the the E.C. Cruisers' 2016 "Cruisin' to Help the Kids" car cruise. This year's cruise will be Sept. 16, 2018.
Evan R. Sanders | Tribune-Review
Albert Murphy, of Greensburg, stays out of the slight rain that passed through by sitting passenger in his 1947 Dodge truck during the the E.C. Cruisers' 2016 "Cruisin' to Help the Kids" car cruise. This year's cruise will be Sept. 16, 2018.

The E.C. Cruisers will host its 24th annual Cruisin’ to Help the Kids car cruise at 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at the Delmont Volunteer Fire Department, 2360 Route 66 in Delmont.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau Christmas Fund.

The cruise will feature dash plaques for the fist 100 vehicles, a disc jockey, a bake sale, door prizes, food and refreshments, and a Chinese auction.

For more information, contact Sandy Gendek at 724-433-1593.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

