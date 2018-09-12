Delmont council asks for storm water alternatives in library plans

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Delmont officials are waiting to see some additional storm water disposal options before voting on a site plan for the new Delmont Public Library .

Proposed for 1.4 acres of borough-owned property behind the existing borough building, the new library would include a number of “green” features, including an array of solar panels, geothermal heating and pervious pavement, a parking area whose paving material contains less sand, allowing water to filter through into the ground, as opposed to running into a storm drain.

Councilman Stan Cheyne said he would like to see some alternatives to a proposal for pervious pavement in the 40-space parking lot.

“I think it’s reasonable to ask that because of the cost of maintenance on pervious pavement,” Councilman Bill Marx said.

The National Ready Mixed Concrete Association recommends, at minimum, monthly visual inspection of pervious pavement to ensure it is clean of debris and sediment, along with regular maintance and seeding of upland and adjacent grassy areas, sweeping or vacuuming pervious parking spots, and the diversion of any excessive water flow that is carrying debris.

“Because this permable surface is a filter, like any filter it must be cleaned periodically,” the NRMCA literature states.

Cheyne said he would like to see the price of installing a storm water storage tank versus the use of pervious pavement.

“We have a storm water issue in the borough that we don’t wish to add to,” said solicitor Dan Hewitt. “So if we’re able to retain additional water and release it more slowly, so much the better.”

Library board trustee Tim Schmida said the building’s “green” concept includes features that will retain all of the storm water from the building’s roof, and that the budget for the new building remains in flux.

“We have not heard back yet about the ($500,000 state-supplied) Keystone grant,” Schmida said. “The cost associated with the building is $1.5 million. If we get the Keystone grant, we’ll have just about enough for the construction.”

Borough officials have also said they do not plan to plow any pervious pavement in the winter, because of the high potential for damage.

Council tabled a vote on the site plan, and asked Schmida to bring some storm water alternatives to its October meeting, set for Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. in the borough building at 77 Greensburg Street.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.