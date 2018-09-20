Delmont Lions will host tribute fundraiser for longtime member Jim Davis

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For more: Call 724-836-1490 or 724-468-6270 for tickets or information.

When: Sept. 30 -- hors d'oeuvres and beverages at 5 p.m.; show at 7 p.m.

What: A special evening to remember former Lion Jim Davis of Delmont, with a lawn party and performance of "A Comedy of Tenors."

If you go

The late Jim Davis of Delmont knew how to organize events and fundraisers in his capacity with the borough’s Lions Club.

He also knew how to make people laugh, whether it was cracking jokes or walking onstage at the intermission of an Apple Hill Playhouse show wearing a coconut bra and a hula skirt.

“He may not have been an actor,” said his wife Charlene. “But he certainly was a bit of a ham.”

Davis died in June, and Lions Club members will celebrate his memory with a special evening that includes a lawn party and a performance at Apple Hill on Sept. 30, the same type of fundraiser Davis organized each year at the theater.

“It’s a lot of work,” said Pat Beyer, Apple Hill’s artistic director. “He made it successful because he was unrelenting.”

Charlene Davis thought Beyer was just being nice.

“He was a nagger,” she said with a laugh.

“He had a goal in mind, and he wasn’t about to stop until he achieved it,” Beyer said. “He was amazing.”

Davis convinced volunteers and local businesses to bring dishes to share at the event, and prizes to give away during intermission, when he would come out dressed as characters ranging from a priest to a bride to a hula girl.

“The more prizes he had, the longer he could spend at intermission telling jokes,” said Lion Dave Weber. “And before you knew it, we had Jim dolled up pretty good in all kinds of ladies’ wear. It was all so much fun and such a surprise.”

This year, Apple Hill will stage Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors” on Sept. 30.

Beyer said she has someone who is interested in filling Davis’ sizable shoes.

“I’m always willing to help someone make a fool of themselves,” she said.

Lion Dave Paluselli said it’s too bad that Davis won’t be on hand, given his talent for fundraising.

“I could never say no to him,” Paluselli said. “He asked so nicely.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.