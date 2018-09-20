Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Delmont Lions will host tribute fundraiser for longtime member Jim Davis

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
Jim Davis of Delmont sits by the former Delmont water trough, which he helped raise funds to restore during his tenure with the Delmont Lions Club. The club will host a tribute to Davis on Sept. 30, 2018, at Apple Hill Playhouse on Manor Road.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Jim Davis of Delmont sits by the former Delmont water trough, which he helped raise funds to restore during his tenure with the Delmont Lions Club. The club will host a tribute to Davis on Sept. 30, 2018, at Apple Hill Playhouse on Manor Road.

Updated 4 hours ago

The late Jim Davis of Delmont knew how to organize events and fundraisers in his capacity with the borough’s Lions Club.

He also knew how to make people laugh, whether it was cracking jokes or walking onstage at the intermission of an Apple Hill Playhouse show wearing a coconut bra and a hula skirt.

“He may not have been an actor,” said his wife Charlene. “But he certainly was a bit of a ham.”

Davis died in June, and Lions Club members will celebrate his memory with a special evening that includes a lawn party and a performance at Apple Hill on Sept. 30, the same type of fundraiser Davis organized each year at the theater.

“It’s a lot of work,” said Pat Beyer, Apple Hill’s artistic director. “He made it successful because he was unrelenting.”

Charlene Davis thought Beyer was just being nice.

“He was a nagger,” she said with a laugh.

“He had a goal in mind, and he wasn’t about to stop until he achieved it,” Beyer said. “He was amazing.”

Davis convinced volunteers and local businesses to bring dishes to share at the event, and prizes to give away during intermission, when he would come out dressed as characters ranging from a priest to a bride to a hula girl.

“The more prizes he had, the longer he could spend at intermission telling jokes,” said Lion Dave Weber. “And before you knew it, we had Jim dolled up pretty good in all kinds of ladies’ wear. It was all so much fun and such a surprise.”

This year, Apple Hill will stage Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors” on Sept. 30.

Beyer said she has someone who is interested in filling Davis’ sizable shoes.

“I’m always willing to help someone make a fool of themselves,” she said.

Lion Dave Paluselli said it’s too bad that Davis won’t be on hand, given his talent for fundraising.

“I could never say no to him,” Paluselli said. “He asked so nicely.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me