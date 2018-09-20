Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

'Whimsical ceramics' the focus of next East Suburban Artists League meeting

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
Above, a ceramic sculpture by artist Denise Moore.
Above, a ceramic sculpture by artist Denise Moore.
Above, a ceramic sculpture by artist Denise Moore.
Above, a ceramic sculpture by artist Denise Moore.

Updated 2 hours ago

Latrobe native Denise Moore will bring her whimsical perspective on ceramic art to the next East Suburban Artists League meeting on Oct. 4.

Moore is a professional photographer who discovered a love of ceramics, pottery and painting around 2010. In the past few years, Moore has begun sharing her ideas and techniques through art classes.

Moore will discuss her approach, and host a miniature hands-on clay project at the Oct. 4 meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 5330 Old Logan Ferry Road in Murrysville.

There is no cost to attend.

For more, call Nancy Dalverny at 412-373-0711.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me