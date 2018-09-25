Murrysville CROP Walk has raised more than $200K over the years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The 39th annual Church World Service Murrysville Area CROP Hunger Walk is set for Oct. 14.

Each year more than 2,000 communities around the country organize the walks to help provide funds to feed the hungry and provide clothing and shelter for the homeless in more than 80 countries.

Through the years, nearly 4,100 Murrysville area walk participants have raised over $200,000 to fight hunger and poverty through walk sponsorships, with a quarter of the money staying in Murrysville, local walk officials said.

Those local funds are divided among the Murrysville Loaves and Fishes Emergency Food Pantry at Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church and the two local food distribution centers for the Westmoreland County Food Bank .

There are two walking routes that will appeal to experienced walkers as well as those who prefer to walk at a very leisurely pace for a shorter distance. Senior citizens, families with small children in strollers and walkers with dogs are welcome to participate.

Walkers can take part in the full, 9K walk, or opt for the 5K CROP Hunger Walk Lite. Both will depart from Calvary Lutheran Church, 4725 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville. Registration opens at 1 p.m. and the walk will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in being a walker or sponsoring a walker can call the Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church office at 724-327-0061.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.