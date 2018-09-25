Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Murrysville CROP Walk has raised more than $200K over the years

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 7:03 p.m.
Above, CROP Walk participants pose for a photo. This year’s Murrysville Area CROP Walk will be Oct. 14, 2018.
Above, CROP Walk participants pose for a photo. This year’s Murrysville Area CROP Walk will be Oct. 14, 2018.

Updated 15 hours ago

The 39th annual Church World Service Murrysville Area CROP Hunger Walk is set for Oct. 14.

Each year more than 2,000 communities around the country organize the walks to help provide funds to feed the hungry and provide clothing and shelter for the homeless in more than 80 countries.

Through the years, nearly 4,100 Murrysville area walk participants have raised over $200,000 to fight hunger and poverty through walk sponsorships, with a quarter of the money staying in Murrysville, local walk officials said.

Those local funds are divided among the Murrysville Loaves and Fishes Emergency Food Pantry at Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church and the two local food distribution centers for the Westmoreland County Food Bank .

There are two walking routes that will appeal to experienced walkers as well as those who prefer to walk at a very leisurely pace for a shorter distance. Senior citizens, families with small children in strollers and walkers with dogs are welcome to participate.

Walkers can take part in the full, 9K walk, or opt for the 5K CROP Hunger Walk Lite. Both will depart from Calvary Lutheran Church, 4725 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville. Registration opens at 1 p.m. and the walk will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in being a walker or sponsoring a walker can call the Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church office at 724-327-0061.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me