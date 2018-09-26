Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Export author's new book details a hunter's life of 'Woods, Water and Wonderment'

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
Export author John Negich poses with a trout caught in 2017.
John Negich’s new book, “Woods, Water and Wonderment” is available at Amazon.com.
Export author John Negich can remember a time when he would walk the borough’s downtown railroad tracks with his cousin, toting a shotgun to hunt rabbits.

“You could (hunt) anywhere around here,” Negich said. “My dad, all my uncles and the whole family hunted. We were poor, so we relied on things like rabbit, fish and venison.”

Negich has a lifetime of fond memories of hunting, camping and generally being out in nature, which he has collected for his most recent book, “Woods, Water and Wonderment.”

While he has plenty of good hunting stories, Negich said decades spent in the great outdoors have given him an appreciation for nature in general, not just for the ways in which it could help him stock his freezer.

“I love fall,” he said. “The acorns are falling, the leaves are turning and everything is just beautiful.”

That beauty inspired more than just stories. The book’s chapters each tell one story, but many finish with one of Negich’s poems.

“Those two work hand in hand,” he said. “You’re drawing on emotions and memories.”

Negich’s has written a novel about a vigilante veteran, “Retribution,” as well as a book of poetry, “My Life in Rhymes.” This latest work was inspired by his recent membership in the PA Outdoor Writers Association.

“An association member read one of my books and suggested I get involved,” he said. “It gives me another avenue to express some of the things I’ve loved in my life.”

From memories of his father teaching him to hunt in the 1950s, to his recollection of the time he almost fed a bear by hand — almost , he chickened out at the last second — the book spans more than half a century.

“For anybody who hunts and fishes, or who grew up doing it in this area, or even just spent a week at a deer camp, this will probably spark a lot of memories,” Negich said.

“Woods, Water and Wonderment” is available at Amazon.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

