Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Delmont Apple'n Arts Festival set for Oct. 6-7

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 5:06 a.m.
Andrea Frescura of Penn Township poses for a photo with her 2013 award-winning dish, caramel apple fantans.
Andrea Frescura of Penn Township poses for a photo with her 2013 award-winning dish, caramel apple fantans.

Updated 10 hours ago

When it comes to the Delmont Apple’n Arts Festival’s annual Apple Bake Contest, Andrea Frescure is in it to win it.

The Penn Township resident is coming into her fourth year as a competitor, where she has twice come away with awards.

“In 2013, I won the ‘Closest to Grandma’s’ award for a caramel apple fantan, which is kind of like a cinnamon roll with apples and pecans on top,” Frescura said. “Then in 2016, I won ‘Most Original’ for an appledoodle, which was an apple-themed take on a snickerdoodle cookie.”

The Apple Bake Contest is just one element of the Apple’n Arts Festival, set for Oct. 6 and 7 at the Shields Farm in Delmont.

The festival features live bluegrass and country music, the sale of cider made using an antique apple press that is more than a century old, a “Baby Apple Cheeks” contest, train and pony rides, a petting zoo and more.

For Frescura, it’s all about the cooking contest.

“You have to think outside the box to find something the judges will see as new and appealing,” she said. “Without giving away exactly what I’m making, it’ll include cream cheese, caramel and of course apples, and it’s one of my favorite desserts that you can eat with your hands.”

In addition to the entertainment, the festival will also host an 11 a.m. Non-denominational church service at 11 a.m. on Oct. 7.

The free festival regularly draws more than 25,000 people annually, and its organizing board donates more than $15,000 to local charities each year.

Parking is available at both Shields Farm and the nearby Steel City Raceway, for $7.

For more, including a full schedule of events, see DelmontApplenArts.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me