Delmont Apple'n Arts Festival set for Oct. 6-7

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Where: Shields Farm, East Pittsburgh Street in Delmont (parking at the farm and at Steel City Raceway)

When: Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m; and Oct. 7, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When it comes to the Delmont Apple’n Arts Festival’s annual Apple Bake Contest, Andrea Frescure is in it to win it.

The Penn Township resident is coming into her fourth year as a competitor, where she has twice come away with awards.

“In 2013, I won the ‘Closest to Grandma’s’ award for a caramel apple fantan, which is kind of like a cinnamon roll with apples and pecans on top,” Frescura said. “Then in 2016, I won ‘Most Original’ for an appledoodle, which was an apple-themed take on a snickerdoodle cookie.”

The Apple Bake Contest is just one element of the Apple’n Arts Festival, set for Oct. 6 and 7 at the Shields Farm in Delmont.

The festival features live bluegrass and country music, the sale of cider made using an antique apple press that is more than a century old, a “Baby Apple Cheeks” contest, train and pony rides, a petting zoo and more.

For Frescura, it’s all about the cooking contest.

“You have to think outside the box to find something the judges will see as new and appealing,” she said. “Without giving away exactly what I’m making, it’ll include cream cheese, caramel and of course apples, and it’s one of my favorite desserts that you can eat with your hands.”

In addition to the entertainment, the festival will also host an 11 a.m. Non-denominational church service at 11 a.m. on Oct. 7.

The free festival regularly draws more than 25,000 people annually, and its organizing board donates more than $15,000 to local charities each year.

Parking is available at both Shields Farm and the nearby Steel City Raceway, for $7.

For more, including a full schedule of events, see DelmontApplenArts.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.