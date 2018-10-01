Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Honor society will sell student artwork at Franklin Regional bonfire

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, 3:21 p.m.
Franklin Regional students, family and friends sit on the hillside and watch the 2015 homecoming bonfire. This year’s bonfire is set for Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at 6 p.m. at the high school.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional students, family and friends sit on the hillside and watch the 2015 homecoming bonfire. This year’s bonfire is set for Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at 6 p.m. at the high school.

Updated 16 hours ago

The Franklin Regional Senior High School National Art Honor Society (NAHS) will be selling student artwork again this year at the “Heart of Art” exhibit during the high school’s annual bonfire, set for 6 p.m. Thursday.

All proceeds will benefit the NAHS and will be used to purchase supplies for the NAHS’ school and community art projects.

Artwork will be on display in the front lobby of FRSH during the bonfire. Visitors are encouraged to stop in to see the rotating show and sale pieces. Two- and three-dimensional art pieces will be available for sale along with hand-crafted jewelry items.

All artwork and jewelry pieces have a $3 minimum donation.

Other student clubs and organizations will also be on hand offering food, beverages, information about their groups and more.

The bonfire will be at the high school, 3200 School Road in Murrysville.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

