Murrysville

TribLive Taste Test: It's chili season!

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, 3:30 p.m.

Fall is here, and in many of our kitchens, that’s the signal to begin cramming copious cupfuls of chili in the crockpot.

To mark the occasion, we conducted our own chili cookoff at the Trib’s Greensburg office, with nine entries running the gamut from traditional to white-chicken to one that was basically just American-style Chinese food pretending to be chili!

But ours is hardly the only chili chowdown happening this month. Below is a round-up of a few other competitions happening throughout the region. If you know of a competition that is not listed here, email pvarine@tribweb.com and we can add it to the list!

Chili Oktoberfest : Oct. 20, 1-5 p.m. at the Murrysville Volunteer Fire Co. pavilion, 3235 Sardis Road in Murrysville. Tickets are $15; proceeds benefit the Rotary Miracle Complex at Murrysville Community Park and the Polio Foundation. For more, call 724-327-2100, ext. 131.

Fern Hollow Nature Center’s Hoedown & Chili Cookoff : Oct. 13, 5 to 9 p.m. at Snuggery Farm, 1551 Camp Meeting Road in Sewickley. Live entertainment featuring Well Strung & Sharon Kopp. Tickets are $50, includes chili samples, dessert, craft beer and dancing.

Chili Cook-Off & Empty Bowl Dinner : Nov. 11, 1 p.m. (voting at 3 p.m.) at Cobblehaus Brewing Co., 1021 Fifth Avenue in Coraopolis. Tickets are $10 online and $11 at the door. For more, call 412-262-2447.

Chili Cookoff : Oct. 14, 2-5 p.m. at Howard’s Tavern, 98 Center Avenue in Pittsburgh. Proceeds benefit TeamTimZ and the American Heart Association. Tickets are $10 to enter a chili or to sample the entries. For more, call 412-931-5431.

Red Hot in Hancock’s 4th annual Chili Cookoff : Oct. 13, noon to 5 p.m., Weirton Event Center, 3322 East Street in Weirton, W.Va. For more, see the Eventbrite page.

Chili Bowl & Car Show : Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (chili tasting from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the Farmers Fair, Baltimore Street in Dillsburg. For more, call 717-602-5156.

Finally, here are the winners from today’s chili cookoff:

• 1st place: Patty Klingensmith, traditional-style red chili

• 2nd place: Jeannie Siecinski, all-meat red chili

• 3rd place: Dawna Mains, traditional-style red chili

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

Trib employee Patty Klingensmith’s first-place entry in the Trib Taste Test Chili Cookoff, a traditional-style red chili.
Jeanne Siecinski’s second-place “all-meat” chili entry in the TribLive Taste Test Chili Cookoff.
Dawna Mains traditional-style red chili, which took third place in the TribLive Taste Test Chili Cookoff on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018.
