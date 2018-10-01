Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Delmont Pilgrimage tickets now on sale

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, 4:48 p.m.
The Delmont Pilgrimage, a “walking journey to Bethlehem,” tells the story of the first Christmas portrayed by actors from local churches and communities. It was formerly called “Christmas in Salem Crossroads.”
Lillian DeDomenic | For Trib Total Media
Updated 14 hours ago

Tickets for the Delmont Pilgrimage are now on sale.

The annual Christmas event at Shields Farm, which was previously known as “Christmas in Salem Crossroads,” is set for Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 in Delmont. The pilgrimage lasts about 30 minutes and features a live recreation of the Bible’s story of Mary and Joseph’s pilgrimage to Bethlehem. It features live animals and a full cast of actors playing the figures in the Christmas story.

After re-organizing the planning committee for the pilgrimage, board member Denni Grassel said more than 260 volunteers came together in 2017 to pitch in and plan things. More than 1,800 tickets were sold and the pilgrimage brought in about $15,000 in revenue.

“I’m not looking to get bigger. I’m looking to get better,” she said following last year’s event. “I want to get more organized and get more people in place.”

New for this year will be an interactive tent where visitors can take a photo with Mary, Joseph and a live donkey.

“We wanted to provide more interactive activities for the kids,” Grassel said. “We’ll also have a live camel again this year, with the three wise men.”

Electrical upgrades to the farm and new rope lighting will also spruce up this year’s pilgrimage.

“About 50 percent of the rope lights were out last year,” Grassel said. “And we also got safer heaters for our actors inside the pilgrimage stations.”

Pilgrimage organizers are also looking for additional volunteers.

“We’re going to have live angels this year for when Mary and Joseph are brought ‘the good news,’” Grassel said. “So anyone who would like to be a heavenly host can email delmontpilgrimage@gmail.com or call the library at 724-468-5329.”

As in the past, five area churches will host holiday events and activities in conjunction with the pilgrimage, and shuttles will run regularly between churches and to Shields Farm.

Tickets for the pilgrimage are available online at DelmontPilgrimage.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

