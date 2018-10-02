AAUW speaker explores women's role in history

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Author and attorney Marie Benedict considers herself to be something of an archaeologist when it comes to largely-unknown stories of the women behind history’s most accomplished men.

“I operate (as an) archaeologist, unearthing women’s stories from the detritus of history where they are buried,” she says on her website.

Benedict will expand on that archaeological perspective Oct. 11 as she presents “The Importance of Excavating Women’s Histories from the Past” at the next meeting of the American Association of University Women in Murrysville.

Benedict is in the midst of a trilogy of narratively-connected historical novels. The first, “ The Other Einstein ,” explores the life of Albert Einstein’s wife Mitza Maric, herself a physicist, and her possible contribution to the special theory of relativity. The second, “ Carnegie’s Maid ,” was released this week (Oct. 2) and tells the tale of an Irish immigrant who assumes the identity of a woman hired as a maid to serve in the home of Pittsburgh steel baron Andrew Carnegie.

A third novel, “ The Only Woman in the Room ,” imagines aspects of Hollywood actress Hedy Lamarr’s life before she became a screen starlet. It is due out in January 2019.

Benedict is magna cum laude graduate of Boston College with a focus in history and art history, and a cum laude graduate of the Boston University School of Law.

She has also published novels under the pen name Heather Terrell.

The AAUW meeting will be at 9:30 a.m., Oct. 11 in the meeting room at the Murrysville Community Library, 4130 Sardis Road in Murrysville.

The public is welcome to attend, and there is no registration required.

For more, email MurrysvilleAAUW@gmail.com or see Murrysville-PA.aauw.net .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.