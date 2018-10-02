Franklin Regional girls volleyball marks a decade of 'Dig Pink' fundraiser on Thursday
Franklin Regional’s girls volleyball team will host Greensburg Salem at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, for their 10th annual Dig Pink event, which raises money for breast cancer research.
The game will be held in the gym after the junior varsity game, which starts at 6 p.m. The event has raised money in the past for the Side Out Foundation, which supports clinical trials for breast cancer treatments.
The Franklin Regional Volleyball team will join thousands of teams across the country raising money, demonstrating the power of teamwork and showing support for breast cancer patients.
The Franklin Regional Volleyball Boosters will raffle four tickets to a Pittsburgh Steelers game, as well as a variety of baskets. Dig Pink T-shirts and pink concession items also will be sold.
The high school is at 3200 School Road in Murrysville.
